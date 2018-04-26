Bronze swan stolen from Edinburgh Quay found 200m away

One of three bronze swans stolen from Edinburgh Quay in June has been recovered.

Gavin Corbett, Green councillor for Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart ward, tweeted saying “Part of the job of canal champion is to herd up stray swans, including this one which appears to have wandered 200m from outside @akvaedinburgh to Gardners Crescent. I have asked Edinburgh Quay to arrange its return. Seriously, folks, the swan sculptures look best where they are.”

READ MORE: Birds stolen from ‘distraught’ Edinburgh pet owner

The swan was found around 200m away from the Quay, in Gardner’s Crescent.

The bronze statues were originally part of a £60m redevelopment of the Quay in 2006, created by Shona Kinloch and were deliberately heavy in a bid to stop them being stolen.

However, the swans the swans were stolen in June 2017.

READ MORE: Cyclist pushed into canal after row at aqueduct

The swan, initially discovered by Julia Palmer will return to the canal in due course.