Cadbury launches free Secret Santa Postal Service in Edinburgh so you can send chocolate to loved ones

You’ll be able to deliver the gift of chocolate this Christmas, as Cadbury launches its very first Secret Santa Postal Service in Edinburgh.

The entirely free service will allow customers to send a Cadbury chocolate gift to a loved one anonymously, just because.

The postal service will arrive in Edinburgh on Monday 17 December and will be located on Castle Street from 12:30pm until 6:30pm. Secret Santas will have a variety of Cadbury chocolate gifts to choose from, which can be posted to any destination in the UK.

The range of chocolate bars available include:

- Cadbury Dairy Milk

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Edition

The postal service will be popping up at 10 locations around the UK, beginning in the Isle of White, with Edinburgh being the last stop.

The service is available on a first come, first-served basis. Booking is not required to get involved.

Full Cadbury Secret Santa tour dates

30 Nov - 1 Dec: London - Riverside West, Riverside Walkway (by Gabriel’s Wharf), South Bank, SE1 9PP

7 Dec: Cardiff - HS1/HS2 Cardiff High Street, CF10

8 Dec: Birmingham - St Martins Square, B5 4BW

13 Dec: Liverpool - Williamson Square, L1 1EQ

14 Dec: Manchester - Victoria Statue, Piccadilly, M1 1LU

15 Dec: Leeds - Albion Court, Albion Street, LS1 5AA

16 Dec: Durham - Market Place, DH1 3NJ

17 Dec: Edinburgh - Castle Street, EH2 3AT