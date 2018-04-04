Car wedged between tree and wall after “skidding” on road

Have your say

Emergency services have been called after a car ended up being wedged between a wall and a tree after “skidding” in the road.

Police were called to Braid Avenue on the junction of Cluny Gardens at 11.10am today where a Ford Kuga had been involved in a one vehicle collision.

It is believed the car skidded on the road resulting in the driver crashing the car into a tree.

No one was hurt from the incident.

Police remain at the scene, in the south of the Capital, due to the tree being uprooted and is now hanging over the road.

