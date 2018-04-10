CCTV images released following armed robberies in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are releasing images of men that they believe can assist with their enquiries into two armed robberies in December last year which are being linked.

The first incident happened at around 3am on Saturday 9th December at the Shell petrol station in Baillie Street in Whitburn. A man threatened staff with a handgun before making off with a three figure sum of cash.

The second incident took place in Bathgate at around 9.45 pm on Sunday 17th December. Staff at the Scotmid store on Glasgow Road reported that a man entered the shop and threatened them with a handgun before stealing a three figure sum of cash.

The first male officers would like to speak with in connection with the incidents is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build and was wearing a black hooded jacket with epaulettes, a black beanie hat, a black scarf or snood, black cargo type trousers, grey gloves and blue Adidas trainers.

The second male officers would like to speak with in connection with the incidents is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build and was wearing a green camouflage jacket, black gloves, light blue loose fitting jeans and black and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie of Livingston CID said: “These armed robberies left communities across West Lothian in fear and we are continuing to investigate these extremely serious offences.

I would appeal to anyone who may recognise the men pictured to come forward immediately as our inquiries into these robberies are a priority and we need to locate those responsible as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 635 of 9th December 2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”