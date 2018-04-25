CCTV images released following assault in city centre nightclub

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace who they believe can assist following an assault in the city centre.

The incident happened sometime between 12.30am and 1am on Sunday 1st April at a nightclub on Victoria Street.

A 35-year-old man was on the dancefloor when he was punched to the face, resulting in serious injury.

Detective Constable Iain Wallace from Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “This assault resulted in the victim sustaining very painful injuries to his face.

“In addition to urging other patrons of the nightclub to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the male in the CCTV images.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the VRU via 101 and quote incident number 0580 of the 1st April.

Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.