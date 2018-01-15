City Bypass reopens following 3-car crash

The City Bypass has reopened after a crash heading Westbound towards Sheriffhall Roundabout that shut both lanes.

Traffic Scotland confirmed both lanes had been blocked and police are on the scene, however both have now reopened.

The incident happened between Millerhill and Sheriffhall at around 9am and involved three vehicles.

Vehicles had been moved into lane one allowing traffic to pass.

Many motorists were significantly delayed as a result however, the route is now open.

Police confirmed that emergency services attended the scene.