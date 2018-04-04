‘Daylight robbery’ Readers react to gaffe which means pay and display is more expensive than parking fine

Readers have voiced their anger following a report in the Edinburgh Evening News which showed it is more expensive to pay and display than pay a fine.

With price of a parking fine not rising in line with the increased charges, motorists could receive ‘discounted’ parking - by getting a ticket instead of paying to leave their vehicle in town.

Edinburgh’s sky-high parking fees are nothing new for motorists who drive the Capital’s road networks on a regular basis. But drivers parking up on George Street were shocked to discover that paying to leave their vehicle in town could end up being more expensive than waiting for a ticket to be issued if they didn’t pay.

Private hire driver Murray Jones, 38, said: “You expect to pay a premium when you come into the city centre, which is why I don’t do it all that often, but even then I think the pricing is a little excessive.”

“Knowing it is cheaper to get a ticket, it seems ridiculous, you will get a few people taking advantage of it.”

Dance school teacher Amber Rennie, 26, said: “We spend a lot of time in Stirling, where you can park on the street for about £1.50 at a time, so to come through here at almost triple that is ridiculous.”

Jennifer Ducreux, 41, went even further, calling the fees “daylight robbery”. She continued: “For three hours parking, it’s over £12, it’s absolutely disgusting pricing. I’m glad I don’t park in the centre more often.”

The hourly rate on Charlotte Square, George Street and St Andrew Square has risen by around ten per cent, from £3.80 per hour to £4.20.

All three streets have a maximum stay of three hours, so drivers could move between the areas for the full eight-hour working day at a total cost of £33.60.

However, while parking fines carry a charge of £60, drivers can receive a discount if they pay within 14 days, at a cost of just £30 - almost £4 cheaper than abiding by the rules.