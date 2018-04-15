Clubbers in ‘jockstraps’ and ‘harnesses’ forced to evacuate nightclub

A fire alarm at a popular nightclub saw clubbers dressed in ‘jockstraps’ and ‘harnesses’ forced to evacuate onto an Edinburgh street last night.

LGBT+ nightclub GHQ was hosting male only club night Dilf when a small fire set off the alarm, forcing staff to clear the crowds from the building while the fire service was called.

Following the event, Twitter user @edinkink92, who was wearing a footie kit, said that some of the men in jockstraps were outside for “about an hour”, he tweeted: “Fire alarm at dilf and all of the kinky folk in Edinburgh are standing in the street in jocks, harnesses, rubber and footie kit”

According to the Sun, Manager Taylor Crockett later confirmed on Facebook that “a small fire” had broke out in the club’s upstairs toilet, triggering the alarm.

Crockett added that their floor manager was able to contain the small blaze using their extinguisher systems and thanked the fire department for their “quick response”.

