Crash involving Asda lorry blocks A1 at Old Craighall roundabout

A crash at the Old Craighall roundabout in the early hours of the morning resulted in restricted access to the A1.

The incident happened at the Old Craighall roundabout shortly before 1.45am this morning with access to the A1 blocked for over three hours.

As a result of the crash, the lorry was on the roundabout blocking drivers from the A1 heading towards Tranent and Haddington.

Police Scotland confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident and that the road was reopened.

Drivers have been enocuraged to drive to the conditions with winter weather impacting many commutes.