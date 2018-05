A CYCLIST has been treated by emergency crews after being involved in a sickening collision with a car in Fairmilehead.

The woman, thought to be in her twenties, was struck by the vehicle at the junction of Biggar Road and Frogston Road.

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene shortly before 10am and treated the woman at the scene.

There were a number of delays in the area following the incident,

Police Scotland inquires are ongoing.