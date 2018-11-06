David Hasselhoff in Edinburgh ahead of Comic Con Scotland event

TV star David Hasselhoff is in Edinburgh ahead of his scheduled appearance at a convention this weekend.

The Knight Rider actor is appearing at Comic Con Scotland, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

The convention has a 1980s theme, with other famous faces from the decade showing up such as cast members from Ghostbusters and Gremlins .

Hasselhoff is appearing alongside Kitt, the famous talking car from Knight Rider, while other classic '80s TV vehicles including the A-Team van will also make an appearance.

Comic Con Scotland posted a video of HasselHoff on Twitter, with the star speaking in front of his hotel.

He said: "We're here at the Nira Caledonia, just kind of hanging out for a few days.

"So leave us alone - but then don't leave us alone, comedown and see us at the convention because it's going to be unbelievably fun."

It's not the first time "The Hoff" has visited the capital. He passed through Edinburgh in 2016 while taking part in the Gumball 3000 rally and appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2012.

WWE legend Brett "The Hitman" Hart is also due to show up at the convention.