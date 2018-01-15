Edinburgh and Lothians ‘braced for 4 days of snow’

Have your say

The Capital is braced for at least four days of snow with wintry weather conditions expected from tonight.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for the Capital and much of Scotland from tonight until Thursday morning.

The Met Office screen grab for this evening

Heavy, showers of sleet, hail and snow have been predicted for many areas of Scotland on Monday evening with the snow showers continuing throughout Tuesday.

Initially it is expected to fall mainly as sleet and hail near some coasts, however, it is expected to fall in higher grounds.

Heavier snow showers are expected during Wednesday evening before a spell of more persistent snow in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

Snow warning on Thursday

High winds will also add to the storm expected on Wednesday night with transport delays likely.

A yellow snow warning has been issued for Wednesday evening with until 9am on Thursday morning.

The Met Office warned: “Travel delays are possible on roads with a risk that some vehicles and passengers could become stranded. Delays or cancellations are possible to rail and air travel.”