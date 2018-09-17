Edinburgh braced for rain and high winds as Storm Helene weather front hits UK

While there is no weather warning in place in the Capital ahead of Storm Helene, Edinburgh can still expect some high winds and rain as the storm nears.

Although much of the country is set for heavy winds, rain and even a risk of flooding, Edinburgh will not bear the brunt of the upcoming storm.

Despite this, locals can still expect poor weather and heavy rain as part of the weather front moves in.

The worst of the storm is set to hit early next week with roads and public transport bound to be affected.

A yellow-weather warning is in place from the Met Office in parts of Scotland with winds set to be strong enough to uproot trees.

Here’s an hour by hour guide from this evening to Tuesday.

20:00 - Residents can expect some high winds and strong gusts tonight with a slight chance of rain.

21:00-06:00 - High winds and strong gusts can be expected

07:00 -11:00 - Heavy rain and high winds are expected with medium visibility.

12:00-15:00 - Light showers and low winds

15:00-23:00 - A mix of sun and showers with winds getting up as high as 40mph

In a tweet, Police Scotland issued a warning saying: “Advance notice that Storm Helene will bring strong winds to parts of Scotland on Monday evening and Tuesday.

“Please follow the metoffice & traffic scotland for more info.

“Roads and public transport will be affected.

“Please plan ahead.”