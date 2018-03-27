Edinburgh Council trolled over potholes in Titanic-themed meme

A meme attracting much attention online has poked fun at Edinburgh City Council over the state of potholes in the Capital.

The meme, posted onto the Facebook group Our Edinburgh, run by the Edinburgh Evening News, made light of the pothole situation in the Capital and attracted a number of hilarious responses from readers.

The image showed the infamous scene in which Jack is leaning on the plank of wood which his beloved Rose is lying on, however, a pothole has been superimposed giving the appearance that Jack is sinking in the city’s potholes rather than the sea.

The image has been widely shared from the group with Dot Horne commenting: “Love it - I was driving this morning thinking police be justified in pulling me over for erratic driving whilst I went this way and that way to avoid potholes and overfilled badly repaired potholes...”

Judy Lothian wrote: “Hilariously funny though some potholes can seem that deep when cars go through them funnier still is when someone is soaked because of this”

Allan Weir shared the image in Our Edinburgh.

Last week the man in charge of fixing Edinburgh’s potholed roads says the city is “getting better” at dealing with the problems caused by wear and tear on our busy streets.

