Edinburgh lawyer hits out at plans to offer incentives for watching porn

AN Edinburgh lawyer has criticised plans to introduce financial incentives for watching online porn.

Mary Sharpe, from the Reward Foundation, says plans by an American company to offer virtual money (or cryptocurrency) for discount on premium content, is damaging.

Sharpe, who runs porn awareness classes at George Heriot’s, said: “The porn industry does not care what damage this is doing. As with any addictive substance or behaviour, users build tolerance over time and need more intense stimulation to feel the hit. Adding a payment incentive threatens to accelerate the rates of compulsive sexual behaviour in the population, and the resultant health harms and sex crime.”

Stuart Duncan, from Vice Industry Token, the firm behind the reward scheme, said: “Results on whether pornography proves addictive or leads to illegal acts still remain inconclusive.”