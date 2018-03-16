Edinburgh locals can now enjoy a Guinness burrito for St Patrick’s Day

Have your say

Edinburgh residents can enjoy a Guinness burrito as well as other recipes celebrating Ireland’s most famous beverage for St Patrick’s Day.

Uber Eats is launching a menu in honour of Ireland’s most famous beverage – Guinness.

The food delivery app has partnered with five restaurants across the country to create six never before seen dishes – all of which have Guinness at the heart.

Spanning the UK, restaurants such as Mexican masters Barburrito, crêpe connoisseurs Crêpeaffaire, food porn fanatics Twisted London, Indian institution The Regency Club and comfort food classics VQ are all taking part.

The six St Patrick’s themed dishes include:

The Guinnito created by Barburrito – Guinness infused beef brisket, cooked in a spicy adobo sauce, wrapped up in your favourite burrito combination

Onyx Murray created by The Regency Club – a rich and spicy Guinness and lamb curry.

Four-Leaf Crepe created by Crêpeaffaire – a crepe filled with apples, cinnamon and sultanas infused in Guinness then topped with crumble

A Black Short Stack created by VQ – a stack of baby back ribs smothered in a Guinness and whisky glaze sauce with cocannon potatoes

A Boozy Brownie created by Twisted London – a rich chocolate brownie, laced with Guinness

The Big Green Philly created by Twisted London – Guinness braised flank, beef patties, green peppers, green onions, green mustard and an herby green béchamel

Toussaint Wattinne at Uber Eats commented: “Whether it’s pre-party dining or catering to your post St Paddy’s celebrations recovery – our unique menu means you can bring the celebrations to the dining table at home.

“Our St Paddy’s Feast means Ireland’s famous tipple can be at the heart of a celebratory meal rather than a glass on the side.”

“All of our restaurant partners have put a modern twist on a traditional ingredient and are offering our customers something truly unique to enjoy in the comfort of their home come St Paddy’s weekend.”

Ivan Dudak, Kitchen Operations Manager at Barburrito added: “We never stop innovating at Barburrito and loved teaming up with Uber Eats to use Guinness within one of our recipes.

“We took our beef brisket, cooked slow, with a generous glug of Guinness into a red pepper, adobo chilli and tomato sauce. The result is delicious and has quickly become a team favourite.”

The St Patrick’s Day feast will be available on the app in select areas between 16th and 18th March.

