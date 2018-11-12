Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park 'inundated with requests' after 'offering to pay man £60k a year to date her'

Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park has reportedly been inundated with romantic requests after it was revealed she will offer one lucky man £60,000 a year to date her.

According to The Mirror, the 23-year-old is launching a website where men can apply to be her boyfriend for a £60,000 annual “allowance” so they can wine and dine her.

It’s believed she will film the interview process for a documentary set to air next year.

And The Mirror has reported that it didn’t take long for her DM’s to blow up, with hundreds of hopefuls sliding in with hopes of winning her heart – as well as the hefty pay packet.

Jane took to social media after news of her plans broke with a GIF of UFC star Conor McGregor, saying on Twitter: “60’ssssssss babbbbyyyyy”.

She was instantly bombarded with a number of people giving their opinions on the situation.

One girl, called Lu, said: "I’ll date you for £60,000 & I’m straight."

Another, called Billy Hays, said: "I'm interested in this position. I'm an above average looking ginger lad with a phatty beard and a heart of gold xo."

But Craig Livingstone said: "You do realise chick that people will just do that for the cash and not you. X"

Craig Corbett wrote: "You can’t be serious? Anyone who applies to date you for £60k isn’t worth your time, they’ll clearly be after your money. Can’t buy loyalty, only decent people are loyal.

"Keep your cash and when you do meet someone, keep everything private for a year if possible! Best of luck!x

Another Tweeter called J.M.wrote: "Anyone who actually believes this stunt is very stupid."

Jane scooped the £1million prize on her first ticket when she was just 17, making her Britain’s youngest lottery millionaire.

But her dating history has been fraught with issues in recent times.

In 2016, Jane dated X Factor finalist Sam Callahan but they split over rumours of him cheating. Her relationship with Dundee footballer Jordan Piggot also ended in heartbreak earlier this month. She announced the split on Instagram, posting a picture of a munchie box with the caption, “fat and single not one f*** is giving”. The pair had reportedly been dating since last year.

Recently, Jane has made a string of media appearances discussing the dangers of cosmetic surgery following a near-death experience during a bum-lift operation.

She spent £50,000 on a new bum, boobs and teeth according to media reports and last year celebrated the four-year anniversary of her £4500 boob job by paying tribute to her “fun bags”, posting: “We’ve had a blast. Here’s to the next four.”