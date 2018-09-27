Edinburgh news LIVE: Bones find at Pollock Halls | Primary head suspended amid bullying claims | Edinburgh Council’s secret plans for public loos

Welcome to the Edinburgh Evening News live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in the Capital.

Press F5 or refresh the page for the latest updates.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Oxgangs Primary’s headteacher has been suspended amid complaints about the handling of bullying allegations at her school.

Budget cut plan could see all but two of Edinburgh’s public loos close.