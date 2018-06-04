Edinburgh pupils in Council backed 20mph video appeal

Pupils from the Royal High Primary School were filmed talking directly to the camera about the need for drivers to keep them safe by abiding by the 20mph limits around their school.

The piece has been made public to coincide with Child Safety Week 2018, which is run by the Child Accident Prevention Trust.

The council have released a video backing 20mph zones

The film which was released via the Council’s YouTube channel went live today.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “This is a really powerful film capturing heartfelt pleas from our city’s children for drivers to keep them safe on our roads. The kids have done a brilliant job and the video delivers some hard-hitting messages which should make us all stop and think about the huge responsibility each of us bears whenever we get behind the wheel.

“Calmer speeds across the Capital are about safeguarding everyone who uses our roads, but especially the most vulnerable - children, older people and anyone with mobility issues. Keeping your speed down not only reduces the risk of accidents, it also makes our streets nicer places to be, encouraging more of us to walk and cycle.”