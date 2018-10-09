Edinburgh's best late night eateries - Here are 7 to choose from

There's something quite satisfying about indulging in a late night feast. Some would say it's actually the best part of a night out.

Edinburgh, arguably the culinary heartland of Scotland, does a good job to cater for those cravings.

Homemade haggis pakora at the Pakora Bar. Pic: Pakora Bar Facebook

Here are some of the best spots in town for those all too familiar moments when the hunger sets in...

Kebab Mahal

A legend on the capital's dining scene since 1979, Kebab Mahal serves as a diner as well as a late night takeaway.

Its reputation is largely based on late-night takeaway kebabs which range from chicken, doner, shish and vegetarian. The halal eatery was also voted a top 10 finalist in Curry House of the Year 2018, as voted for by Edinburgh Evening News readers. Their opening hours are listed online as 12pm-midnight Sunday till Thursday and until 1.30am on Friday and Saturday.

Visit: 7 Nicolson Square, EH8 9BH, 0131 667 5214, www.kebab-mahal.co.uk/index.htm



Pakora Bar

If Indian street food with great music and vibes is what you're after then this is the place to go. The Pakora Bar is centrally located and trades from 11am until 3am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Haggis, chicken, mixed vegetable, cauliflower and aubergine pakoras are all on offer. You can also enjoy some tasty kofta kebabs, pakora wraps and spicy chips, among various other types of punjabi street food on offer.

Visit: 96 Hanover Street, EH2 1DR, 0131 225 1115, www.facebook.com/thepakorabar/



Taste of Italy

A casual style dining experience with authentic Italian food, Taste of Italy is a fantastic place to visit for a spot of late night eating.

Offering a range of freshly made pasta, pizza and home-made cakes (including classic tiramisu), this little restaurant is clearly run by people who have a passion for their craft - and the portions are generous. The restaurant, part of the Vittoria Group, is open for food from 8am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. It also offers a takeaway option, and a delivery service runs Mon-Fri from 9am until 4pm.

Visit: 9 Baxter's Place, EH1 3AF, 0131 557 9998, www.vittoriagroup.co.uk/tasteofitaly/about/our-food/



The City Cafe

An Edinburgh institution since the mid-1980s, City Cafe has replicated the American diner theme and established itself as a classic, cafe bar venue in the city centre.

Located right off the Royal Mile, it's open seven days a week until 1am and serves food up to 10pm. Burgers and all day breakfasts are among the meals on offer, while you can also sample milkshakes and boozy milkshakes, coffees and teas, as well as a wide range of spirits. The venue is also child and dog friendly until 10pm every night, and the downstairs at The City Cafe has also been turned into a karaoke venue.

Visit: 19 Blair Street, EH1 1QR, 0131 220 0125, www.thecitycafe.co.uk/



Cafe Piccante

For some late night fish and chips and a buzzing atmosphere there's arguably no better place in town.

There are two premises - on Broughton Street and East Norton Place - which open from 4pm until 2am Sunday till Thursday, and until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pizzas, kebabs, burgers, pakoras and deep fried Mars bars are among the favourites.

Visit: 19 Broughton Street, EH1 3JU, 0131 478 7884, www.facebook.com/CafePiccante/



Bar Napoli

This restaurant is famed for its late night dining, particularly as it's positioned so close to some of the capital's favourite bars and clubs in George Street.

Bar Napoli's website says that for more than three decades, they've been serving Edinburgh's residents and visitors a combination of modern and classic Italian dishes, complemented by an extensive wine list and buzzing atmosphere.

From Sunday to Thursday they serve food until 1am and on Friday and Saturday nights they open until 3am. The last half hour of the late night service is for takeaway only.

Visit: 75 Hanover Street, EH2 1EE, 0131 225 2600, https://barnapoli.co.uk/index.html



Nobles

This family run eating institution has been on the go since 1896, so they know what they are doing. Stained glass and wood panelling make up the classy surrounds of this Victorian cafe bar and restaurant. Menu wise, they offer brunch dishes as well as evening meals, which range from burgers and fish and chips to tempura monkifish and pomegranate-glazed lamb shoulder. They also offer some inventive vegetarian options such as ginger and tumeric roasted cauliflower and a veggie and haggis beetroot burger.

Food is served until 10pm but their manager says they are known locally for their late night food service, with most other places in the area closing earlier.

Visit: 44A Constitution Street, Leith, EH6 6RS, 0131 629 7215, new.noblesbarleith.co.uk/

