Edinburgh's Mussel Inn offers 20-year-old menu prices for platinum anniversary celebrations

An award-winning Edinburgh seafood restaurant will wind the clock back 20 years on menu prices during November as part of its platinum anniversary celebrations.

The first Mussel Inn opened its doors Edinburgh in 1998 - with the sister restaurant opening in Glasgow three years later - by a mussel farmer and a scallop farmer who came together to buck the trend of Scottish shellfish being exported directly to the continent, by making it available in Scotland in their own restaurant.

The Mussel Inn is celebrating its 20th birthday. Picture: submitted

Renowned for its passion for delicious locally-sourced fresh seafood dishes providing excellent value for money and a quick and friendly service, Mussel Inn is headed by Swedish father and son team Janne and Matt Johansson. Their close contact with their shellfish farmer associates ensures they receive the best quality produce available at any given time.

Anniversary offers

As part of its platinum anniversary celebrations,Mussel Inn is running a series of special offers throughout November for its loyal customers, including:

- One dish or wine every day during November 2018 from the last 20 years at 1998 prices

- A free ½ kilo pot of mussels only on Mondays during November 2018 to every single diner or table of two diners or more.

- A special Mussel Inn food voucher worth £20 only available as part of the 20th Anniversary celebrations if you dine at Mussel Inn’s Edinburgh or Glasgow restaurant during November 2018. The voucher is valid until December 31st this year.

Reflecting on the last two decades, Janne Johansson said: “When we first opened our doors, not many diners ate mussels and if there is one achievement of which we are most proud it is to have played a pioneering role in helping introduce shellfish into the mainstream Scottish diet – with all the associated health benefits that have been realised as a consequence.”

The food

The mussels used are grown on ropes in sea lochs in the west of Scotland and the Shetland Isles where they feed naturally in the plankton rich waters. Sustainability and care for the environment are of utmost importance to its growers.

Yet while mussels remain a staple of the menu, the restaurants now offer a broad selection of fresh Scottish seafood dishes, including: grilled queenies; piri piri tiger prawns; crab salad; queen scallops; sea bass; tiger prawns; pan fried king scallops; char-grilled scallops; shellfish pasta and chilled or grilled oysters.

Its sustainably cultivated oysters, nurtured in the cold, clear sea lochs of the west coast, grow more slowly than those from warmer waters, providing a richness and depth of taste that is unique.

Such is its passion for seafood that, over the last 20 years, Mussel Inn has raised funds for Fishermen’s Mission, the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen.