Edinburgh’s weather set to rival Madrid as Bank Holiday heatwave hits

The Capital could be set for a mini heatwave according to the latest forecasts.

Both BBC and Accu Weather are reporting temperatures to hit over 20 degrees in the Capital in the next week, with the good weather expected to start from tomorrow.

It's going to be a scorcher over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Thursday May 24 will see temperatures of 16 degrees before a rise to 19 degrees on Friday 25th.

While temperatures will remain steady into the weekend with highs of around 18 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

However, the mercury will rise above 20 degrees on Monday with temperatures remaining in the 20s until next Thursday.

Indeed, the temperatures across the Capital in the next week are rivalling a few European cities, with Edinburgh being as hot as Rome and Madrid on Friday and having similar temperatures across the following week.

The Edinburgh forecast.

Although there is a chance of some showers, it looks like Edinburgh could be in for a promising start to the summer.