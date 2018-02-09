Edinburgh school fills maths teacher vacancy

Have your say

Trinity Academy have confirmed that two positions have been filled at the school following months of staff shortages.

The school had been struggling with a shortage of maths teachers since last year.

As part of their staff level crisis they had to draft in other subject teachers to cover maths lessons despite advertising the posts twice.

Third year students at Edinburgh University were also drafted in to help pupils in S2 and S5.

However, the shortage may soon be over with a new maths teacher set to start on February 26 with another joining on April 17.