Edinburgh to be ‘as hot as Tenerife’ next week

Spirng has finally sprung if forecasts are to be believed.

Next week, temperatures are set to soar in the Capital with forecasts predicting warn temperatures from next week.

Saturday will see temperatures soar from 8 to 15 degrees overnight, however, with wet conditions still forecast, the sun will finally make an appearance on Wednesday April 18.

Temperatures are predicted to rise as high as 19 degrees, the same temperature as the North of Tenerife according to BBC weather.

And the warm temperatures look set to continue for much of next week with highs of 17 degrees on Thursday and Friday in the Capital.

Residents in the Capital can expect sunny and breezy weather from next week.

While it may not be a mini-heatwave, it’s a start. Next stop, Summer!