Edinburgh weather forecast: chilly weekend expected

Temperatures are set to plummet in Edinburgh this weekend as cold air moves in from the Arctic.

Met Office meteorologist Rachael West says many parts of eastern Scotland will see grass frost for the first time tomorrow morning.

In the capital, overnight temperatures are set to plunge to about 6C.

Ms West said: "Edinburgh will be a bit on the chilly side. Tomorrow's high is expected to be about 11C or 12C."

She said that tomorrow morning is expected to stay clear but that, throughout the afternoon, a band of rain will likely move in from the north-west of the country.

Sunday is predicted to be another cool day in the capital, with highs of about 13C.

Ms West added: "It could also be a bit breezy on Sunday."

In other parts of Scotland, temperatures could get even colder tonight.

Aberdeenshire and Moray are likely to be the coldest regions, with overnight lows of 2C a possibility.

Sleet and snow is also possible on higher ground across the country as the colder weather sweeps in.

Ms West says the weekend weather is being caused by cold air known as the Arctic Maritime Air Mass, adding: "It's been quite mild lately but that changes this weekend.

"It's nothing unusual for this time of year but it can catch people out."