Father and son taken to hospital after freak Hillend ski slope fall

A father and son were taken to hospital following a freak accident at Hillend’s dry ski slope.

Ambulance crews took almost an hour to arrive at Midlothian Snowsports Centre after a man in his sixties tripped over his own son.

It is believed the son had gone down the slope first and fell.

While the caring father followed to make sure his young boy was OK he accidently fell over him and dislocated his shoulder.

His son is believed to not have sustained any injury during the incident.

An ambulance was called at 11.32am on Saturday but, due to high levels of demand at the time, paramedics did not arrive until 59 minutes later.

Two crews were dispatched with the father being transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary while his son was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children as a precaution.

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “The son had gone down the slope first and fell.

“The father followed to make sure the son was OK, and fell over the child, without hurting him.

“However, the father dislocated his shoulder in the fall. We understand that he is OK otherwise.

“The mother and son later returned to the centre to thank the staff for their prompt assistance in arranging medical attention and to confirm both were OK.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.32am on Saturday April 14 to attend an incident at Midlothian Snowsports Centre, Edinburgh.

“Due to high levels of demand at the time, the patients waited longer than we would have liked and we will be contacting them directly to apologise.”