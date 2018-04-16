Fire breaks out at Edinburgh University’s King’s Buildings

Edinburgh University students and staff were evacuated earlier today after a fire broke out at the King’s Buildings.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the fire at King’s Buildings House in the south of the Capital around 12:30 today.

All staff, students and visitors were evacuated from the building, which was subsequently closed off.

More than half a dozen fire appliances were involved in tackling the fire which was contained within a lift shaft.

No casualties were reported at King’s Building House, the only building on the campus to be affected.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12:26pm on Monday, April 16 to reports of a fire within the lift shaft of a building at the University of Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised seven fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene at King’s Buildings House, where firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.”

