First pictures: New restaurant set to open at Balmoral Hotel

The Balmoral is set to open Brasserie Prince by Alain Roux on Monday 11 June.

The iconic Balmoral Hotel is to join forces with the Roux culinary dynasty to open a new £3 million venture

Brasserie Prince by Alain Roux will celebrate a “new alliance‟ matching the very best of Scottish produce with classic French cooking.

Brasserie Prince by Alain Roux completes a five year refurbishment plan for the iconic five-star Rocco Forte hotel which includes the renovation of signature suites including the Scone & Crombie suite; the hotel‟s Michelin-starred restaurant Number One; Afternoon Tea Lounge Palm Court and the destination whisky bar, SCOTCH.

When talking about the new opening, Alain Roux says: “This exciting new brasserie will be defined by a seasonally changing menu rooted in French bistro dishes, irresistibly simple, delicious food. We will be led by the fantastic array of

Scottish ingredients and flavours to include beautiful seafood platters and tasty sharing plates at the bar. I want to serve the dishes that I love to cook myself at home and seek out with family and friends when we go out to eat. It will be a menu informed by my French heritage but totally inspired by Scotland.”

The restaurant and bar will cater for 210, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as light bites and sharing plates at the bar, and seafood from the raw bar.

Michal Roux and his brother Albert shot to fame in London in the 1960s with their restaurant Le Gavroche, where the likes of Marco Pierre White, Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing, Bryn Williams, Michael Smith and Monica Galetti all worked in the kitchen.