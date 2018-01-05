Five arrested in connection with hare coursing

Police have arrested and charged five men in connection with hare coursing offences.

The arrests follow alleged incidents in Gifford, East Lothian and Duns in the Scottish Borders on January 4.

Officers received reports from the public and colleagues from the National Wildlife Crime Unit helped trace those involved.

Five men aged 24, 47, 48, 50 and 57 were expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

PC Andy Loughlin, wildlife crime officer for Lothians and Scottish Borders said: “Hare coursing is a brutal act resulting in the senseless death of the animal.

“We will continue to work with local communities and partners to bring those responsible before the courts.”

Anyone with information about hare coursing can report it to Police Scotland via 101.