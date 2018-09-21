FLY Open Air Festival: Everything you need to know

Have your say

Around 2,000 dance music fans will descend on Princes Street Gardens this weekend to witness some of the world’s top electronic live acts and DJs play at FLY Open Air Festival.

Local Edinburgh hero and FLY Club resident Theo Kottis has teamed up with Glasgow’s very own Jasper James to curate their own line-up for the festival, which is expanding to two days for the first time.

Kerri Chandler, Hunee and Peggy Gou are among the list of guest DJs hand-picked to play under the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle at the iconic Ross Bandstand.

From set times to the weather forecast, here’s everything you need to know about the festival.

Where is the festival being held?

The Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens.

When is it taking place?

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 September, from midday until 10pm each day.

Who’s playing?

On Saturday, Theo Kottis will be bringing Kerri Chandler, Henrik Schwarz, Move D and Hammer to the Ross Bandstand. Sunday will see Jasper James play alongside Hunee, Peggy Gou, Palms Trax and Harri & Domenic.

What are the set times?

Saturday: Hammer 12-2pm, Kerri Chandler 2-4pm, Move D 4-6pm, Theo Kottis 6-8.30pm, Henrik Schwarz (live) 8.30pm-10pm.

Sunday: Harri & Domenic B2B Jasper James 12-3pm, Peggy Gou 3-5pm, Palms Trax 5-6.30pm, Hunee 6.30-8.30pm, Jasper James 8.30-10pm.

What’s the weather looking like?

The forecast for Saturday is looking good so far, with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. It will be slightly chilly however, with a maximum temperature of 13C. Sunday will be much the same with a chance of light rain showers around lunchtime.

Can I still buy tickets?

Early bird, 1st release, 2nd release and final release are all sold out, however there are a few Saturday tickets left as well as Sunday VIP. More info here.

Are there any afterparties?

Both aterparties will take place at Bourbon nightclub on Frederick Street from 10pm-3am. Tickets are still available.

