Former Hibs player Darren McCormack charged with attempted murder

FORMER Hibs footballer Darren McCormack has been charged with attempted murder after an assault in Leith before Christmas.

The 29-year-old defender appeared in court following an incident near the Newkirkgate shopping centre when James Martin, 50, understood to be the partner of Mr McCormack’s sister Terry-Anne, suffered injuries to his face, head and body.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A man has been arrested and charged following the attempted murder of a 50-year-old male in Newkirkgate on 8th December 2017.

“The 29-year-old was scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on December 29.”

Last year, Mr McCormack, a former under-21 Scotland international , was banned from football for four years after he tested positive for the anabolic steroid, metandienone.

He gave a positive sample after a game on April 8 and played his last match for his then club Brechin the following weekend. He was released by the newly-promoted Ladbrokes Championship club in the summer.

McCormack started his career with Hibernian and made 24 appearances before playing for Ross County, East Fife and Airdrie ahead of his move to Brechin in 2014.