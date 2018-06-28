Get a first taste of Jura’s new whisky range in Edinburgh this weekend

For two weekends this summer, visitors to Edinburgh’s Fireside will be transported to Jura, as they are connected, island style, via experiential phone boxes that will let guests sample the new Jura single malt whisky range.

Starting Thursday 28 June, visitors to Fireside will get a taste of island life, as Jura’s phone boxes are recreated at Fireside’s open-air courtyard - with a copper-cladding - a nod to the distillery’s tall stills - and turned into a sampling bar.

Nestled off the west coast of Scotland, Jura has one road, one pub, one distillery… and three phone boxes.

With very limited 4G or mobile reception, these phone boxes are one of the ways the islanders stay connected to each other and the mainland.

Upon entering the special phone box at Fireside, guests will find three drams from Jura’s new core range waiting on them and then, the phone will ring.

• READ MORE: Scotland’s ‘oldest’ whisky distillery put up for sale

A local to Jura will be on the end of the line, who will speak about the ins and outs of island life and the stories behind the new range as they sample each whisky. There will also be a sampling bar alongside the phone boxes serving the new Jura signature series.

With free entry, the Jura Single Malt Whisky phonebox will be at the Fireside Arches, East Market Street, from 3:30pm (Thursday and Friday) and 12 Noon (Saturday and Sunday), from Thursday 28 June to Sunday 1 July and Thursday 5 July to Sunday 8 July.

Graham Logan, distillery manager at Jura Single Malt Whisky, said: “Who better to give Edinburgh a real sense of Jura and our new whiskies than the local island community themselves.

“We are incredibly proud of the new range and wanted to make our guests feel as if they’re sitting in the Jura pub, glass of whisky in hand and part of the community - a taste of island life in Edinburgh. We’re looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible to our phone boxes and can’t wait to hear what you think of the new range.”

Anyone who misses Jura at Fireside can head to Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms, where head bartender Lachlan Rooney has created a unique community themed cocktail using Jura Seven Wood and ingredients representative of Edinburgh.

As part of the fun, the team at Jura have also created a cocktail for those of you looking to enjoy the current heat wave from the comfort of their gardens.

The ‘Jura Sunset’ is a refreshing and simple cocktail to make at home and a delicious modern take on the classic whisky highball.

Simply mix 50mls of Jura 10 with 5mls of fresh lemon juice and top with San Pellegrino Blood Orange before garnishing with a lemon slice.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE