Appeal following Gorgie Road crash involving motorbike and private hire taxi

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Gorgie.

The incident took place in Gorgie Road, near the junction with Balgreen Road, around 8.20pm on Friday 6th July.

The collision involved a silver Hyundai i40 private hire taxi and a red Triumph motorbike.

The 53-year-old rider was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

He was also arrested in connection with drink driving and enquiries into this are ongoing.

The road was closed in both directions, between Chesser Avenue and Balgreen Road, for around an hour and a half.

PC Debra Cowie of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “I want to thank the witnesses who offered support to the biker at the scene and for their cooperation with officers.

“We’re now urging anyone who may have witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to us, or anyone who has information which may be relevant, to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4156 of 6th July.