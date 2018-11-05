Fears over management of Granton marina project

The public will have their say on a vision to build 4,000 new homes in Granton as the council’s second in command for housing hit out at the management of the project.

The city council has launched a six-month public engagement over its proposals to regenerate Granton Waterfront in the north of the Capital and will hold a series of events.

The plans could include around 4,000 new homes, as well as space for services and retail – to be built over the next 15 years.

Officers will bring together a development framework and “high level masterplan” over the next six months – which will be considered by the council’s planning committee in the spring of next year. The council said this will help “ensure that the community and place-making remain at the heart” of the project.

Cllr Kate Campbell, housing and economy convener, said: “Granton is a really important site. It’s an enormous area where we will build lots of the affordable homes that we so desperately need in Edinburgh.

“What is even more important is that the community plays a major role in shaping the regeneration throughout the whole process. It won’t just be homes, but a new place with a sense of identity where people want to live, work and spend time.

“We’ll listen to as many views as we can between now and March and work with the local community, partners and colleagues from Scottish Government to make sure that we get it right.”

On Thursday, the council’s housing and economy committee agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Edinburgh College, National Galleries Scotland, Scottish Futures Trust, Scottish Government and National Museums Scotland to strengthen working relationships with interested parties in the project.

Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron, housing and economy vice-convener, said: “In the past where this council has delivered significant projects, successfully and well, it has done so by having a clear focus and a clear structure. I worry about this.

“I worry that things are happening and we’re not being as updated or as involved as we ought to be. I really worry about the governance of this. I would urge officers to reflect and think again on that.”

The council’s head of place development, Michael Thain, said “the governance for this will be an evolving beast”.

The Edinburgh Marina development, located next to the Granton regeneration, will include 1,850 new homes for the Capital. Kevin Fawcett of Edinburgh Marina Holdings Ltd said: “The advancement of plans for the large-scale regeneration of Granton is exciting news for the future of housing in Scotland.

“We have long identified this area as a hotspot for housebuilding.”