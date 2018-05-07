Social Bite launch tours of new Granton homeless village

The unique village designed to help the city’s most vulnerable homeless people will open for a series of tours across six days to help locals understand what it is all about.

The free tours, from May 18-23, are a ticket event only, but supporters of charity Social Bite can reserve a slot online to see around the new community hub in Granton.

Built in partnership with Cyrenians, and opening the doors to its first residents within the next two months, the innovative, supportive community for up to 20 people aims to empower residents to learn vital life skills and maintain an independent meaningful life away from homelessness and associated issues such as unemployment, relationship breakdowns, debt, addiction and mental health.

The project forms part of a jigsaw of programs that Social Bite are developing that will hopefully help 800 people out of homelessness over the next 18 months.

Tours must be booked by May 10, for more information visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tour-of-the-social-bite-village-tickets-45193372594

