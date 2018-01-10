Gung Ho 2018: World’s largest inflatable obstacle course to return to Edinburgh

Edinburgh thrillseekers rejoice!

Gung-Ho is to return to Edinburgh after a successful event in 2017.

The event gives locals the chance to take part in ‘the world’s biggest fun-run’ featuring large inflatable obstacles.

The 5k will see contenders take on a course that includes giant mazes, walls, gauntlets and slides amongst other obstacles.

The event returns to The Meadows, on Saturday May 12.

Gung-Ho, created by Alex Winters, came about after watching a watching an episode of Ninja Warrior back in 2014, and it has been going from strength to strength since it launched.

He said: “I grew up watching some of the great, classic TV shows of yesteryear like Fun House, It’s a Knockout and Gladiators.

“Like many others I dreamed of taking part in something like that, but never got the chance.

“Now I am giving the people of Edinburgh the chance to roll back the years and act like a kid again!

“This will be a day out like no other.

“Anybody of any shape or size will be able to get round the course and we guarantee they will have an absolute blast in the process.

“We promise fun, thrills and spills for everyone taking part. We know Edinburgh can really go Gung-Ho! after our last visit. Let’s see how Gung-Ho! it can go in 2018!”

He added: “This will be our fourth year of touring, and we guarantee this will be the best year yet.

“We have brought Gung-Ho! here before and as soon as the event was finished we knew we had to come back, so we are so pleased to be able to return for 2018.

“We have added new obstacles to make sure the course is as fun as it can be.”

Participants can go Gung-Ho! in aid of the event’s national charity partner BBC Children in Need. Tickets are available at www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.

Up to 5,000 runners can take part on the day.

Tickets and more information are available at www.begung-ho.co.uk.