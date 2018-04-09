Hearts launch lego parade bus to mark 1998 Scottish Cup win

Have your say

Hearts have launched a limited edition lego to mark the 1998 Scottish Cup win.

The lego bus features players and coaches connected with the Scottish Cup win over Rangers in May 1998.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the historic event, fans have been offered the opportunity to purchase the lego bus for £79.

Following the victory more than 15,000 crammed into Tynecastle to watch the team parade the cup around the ground.

The players arrived at the ground in an open-top bus having toured through the streets while being greeted by jubilant fans.

For more on this unique offering visit the Hearts Direct site here