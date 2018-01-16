Hibs and Hearts fans unite for Shaun Woodburn campaign

FOOTBALL fans from across the Capital divide have united behind the campaign for justice by tragic Shaun Woodburn’s family.

The Dickens in Dalry Road, run by a Jambo, is flying a banner above the lounge bar backing the bid after being contacted by Shaun’s dad, Kevin.

The teenage killer of Hibs fan Shaun, 30, was caged for four years in November - sparking widespread public outrage.

Shaun’s mum, Denise Syme, told the Evening News today: “We felt that although Shaun was a Hibs fan we have had support from all over Edinburgh and further a field.

“We want to thank not only Hibs fans but the other teams fans too. Shaun was more than a Hibs fan - he loved playing football and some of these teams are on the banner too.”

The banner is emblazoned with the logos of both Hibs and Hearts - together with Bonnyrigg Rose and Leith Athletic, both former teams of talented defender Shaun.

Denise told how Shaun’s grandfather, uncle and cousins on her side are all Jambos.

“There was never any animosity between Shaun and them - just friendly banter at derby time,” she said.

Dad-of-one Shaun was killed by a single punch from the then 16-year-old schoolboy, who cannot be named, on New Year’s Day in Leith last year.

The former Bonnyrigg Rose defender had been seeing in 2017 at Gladstones Bar with family and friends, including Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson.

His killer was part of a drunken gang attacking strangers across the city on Hogmanay.

Shaun’s killer was charged with murder but found guilty of culpable homicide during the November trial.

Nearly 70,000 people signed a petition calling for justice for the dad-of-one amid public outcry at his killer’s sentence.

Dickens landlord and Jambo Callum Anderson said: “I’m sure every person can empathise with the Woodburn family , and admire their dignity despite the horrendous loss of their much loved and much respected son.

“The travesty of a justice system that protects the guilty and neglects the victims merely serves to prove that the Woodburn family deserve the support of all.”

Callum said he was spurred into action after seeing coverage of the case - and urged others to back the campaign.

“My son plays football for Leith Athletic, Shaun’s old team, and although I didn’t know Shaun or his family, as the tragedy unfolded, it brought home how fragile life can be,” said Callum.

“I think the punishment could’ve and should’ve been a lot more severe. I just want to show a bit of solidarity with the family - people are behind them and supporting them.

“Every single Hearts fan I’ve spoken to is behind the family. People feel strongly about it. We need to keep the pressure on and the family need a little bit of help with that.”