Hogmanay 2018: 5 last minute New Year nights out in Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities are world famous, but if you aren’t in the mood for the Street Party this year, there are plenty of other celebrations going on across the city.

If you’re still looking for a fun way to bring in 2019, here are some alternative New Year nights out still offering tickets.

Want to make some last minute plans for Hogmanay in Edinburgh? Here's some inspiration (Photo: Shutterstock)

Massaoke at Summerhall

Sing, dance and jump along to a tight live band playing hits from the ‘80s onwards at this mass karaoke event.

DJs will be spinning tunes into the small hours, and drinks from Summerhall’s on-site brewery, Barney’s, and gin distillery, Pickering’s, will be flowing.

10pm onwards, 1 Summerhall Place, EH9 1PL, from £20 - more info



New Year’s Eve at The Lookout

For a more laid back end to 2018, treat yourself to a table with friends or family at the brand new Lookout restaurant on top of Calton Hill.

Enjoy eight gourmet courses with paired wine while taking in the panoramic views of the city, before watching the fireworks at midnight from the restaurant’s terrace.

Calton Hill, EH7 5AA, £250 per person - more info



Vegas! Grand Hogmanay Ball at The Voodoo Rooms

Expect showgirls, big band tunes, swing, easy listening, cabaret, casino games and burlesque at this fabulous party, which will take over The Voodoo Rooms entirely for Hogmanay.

Bringing a taste of Las Vegas glamour to Edinburgh, it’s a totally unique way to celebrate the New Year.

9pm onwards, 19a West Register Street, EH2 2AA, £25 - more info



FLY NYE at Leith Theatre

In the heart of Leith at the area’s beloved and recently refurbished Leith Theatre, FLY will put on eight hours worth of fantastic DJs and acts, so you can dance the last of 2018 away, and keep going into 2019.

The Black Madonna and Optimo are confirmed as headliners, with plenty of other talented DJs and special guests still to be revealed.

9pm onwards, 28-30 Ferry Road, EH6 4AE, from £30 - more info



Hootfest! at The Stand

Laugh your way to the end of 2018 at Edinburgh’s best known comedy club, with help from a stellar line-up, including Dave Fulton, Liam Withnail, Jay Lafferty, Gareth Mutch, and host Stuart Murphy.

The show will end before the bells, so you can even nip outside at midnight to watch the fireworks from the street and come back in for a drink afterwards.

8:30pm onwards, 5 York Place, EH1 3EB, £27.50 - more info