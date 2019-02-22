How Edinburgh’s Open Streets loop will look in 9 pictures
A “radical approach” to how we move around Edinburgh has been unveiled and includes closing the city centre to traffic.
In the Open Streets project plans the council has proposed pedestrianising a loop of city centre streets one day each money.
1. 2. Lothian Road - Now
The public has backed a "more radical approach" to overhauling how people move round the city.
JPI Media
2. 3. "Aspiration Loop" - A Map
The loop will trace a route through the historic heart of Edinburgh taking in the Royal Mile, Holyrood and Lothian Road.
JPI Media
3. 4. Lothian Road - Now
The Open Streets scheme could transform the area outside the Usher Hall into a European-style pedestrian plaza.
JPI Media
4. 5. Lothian Road - Future
More than 5,000 people took part in a consultation and more than half wanted a 'radical' new approach.
JPI Media
View more