In pictures: 7 of the best Airbnbs in Edinburgh

Have your say

Tourists are spoiled for choice when it comes to acommodation in Edinburgh, due to the high concentration of stunning properties up for grabs on Airbnb. Here are seven of the best properties on offer via Airbnb.

Beautiful Bruntsfield Cottage (Pictures 1 and 2)

Located in leafy Bruntsfield, this inviting cottage boasts its own roof terrace looking out over a gorgeous verdant garden.

The property sleeps two and possesses a spacious bedroom, a study space, a bathroom and kitchen.

Remarkably the property can be rented for as little as £38 a night.

Read more

Gamers den in Trinity (Pictures 3 and 4)

This wing of a semi-detached property contains an awesome games room consisting of a mini pool table, jukebox, pinball machine and record player.

If you can drag yourself from the mini-arcade, the property’s garden and terrace is a great place for guests to unwind.

The property sleeps four and can be rented for £79 a night.

Read more

Stylish flat in the West End (Pictures 5 and 6)

This three bedroom house is situated slap bang in the middle of Edinburgh’s West End.

Immaculately styled, the property consists of three bedrooms, a private garden, a spacious kitchen and an underfloor heated bathroom.

The effortlessly stylish property is run by a “superhost” meaning you’ll be in safe hands and can be rented for £140

Read more

Gorgeous river views (Pictures 7 and 8)

Blessed with remarkable views of the River Forth, this four bedroom victorian house is ideal for families staying in Edinburgh.

There’s so much more to the property than exquisite views however; the villa also boasts a games room, hot tub, wood burning stove, library and two lounges.

The house can sleep eight people and costs £350 per night to rent.

Read more

Cinema apartment (Pictures 9 and 10)

Fancy hosting the sleepover, to end all sleepovers? This apartment to the south of Edinburgh boasts its own cinema room, complete with a colossal screen and three snug sofas.

The apartment’s balcony overlooks the Pentland Hills and despite its proximity to the city has a pleasant feeling of being cut off.

The home consists of two double bedrooms, one twin room and can be rented for £120 a night.

Read more

Three storey penthouse (Pictures 11 and 12)

Set over three storeys this penthouse is home to some of the best views in Edinburgh. It is possible to view both the Meadows and Edinburgh Castle from the property’s expansive terrace.

The airy property consists of living, kitchen and dining spaces - as well as three luxurious double rooms.

The luxury apartment sleeps six and can be rented for £235 a night.

Read more

In the shadow of the castle (Pictures 13 and 14)

The Wee Highland Coo holds an intimate view of the city’s chief landmark - Edinburgh Castle.

Along with this quite startling view the homely property holds two beds, a kitchen, living space and bathroom.

The property sleeps four and can be rented for just £75 an evening.

Read more