In pictures: Thousands march in Edinburgh to mark 100 years of suffrage

Thousands of women in Edinburgh have taken part in a march to celebrate hundred years since the first British women won the right to vote.

The PROCESSIONS march is part of a UK-wide event that saw women wear either green, white or violet - the colours of the suffrage movement.

A bagpiper leads marchers during Processions 2018 to mark 100 years since women won the right to vote in the UK on June 10, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop, said: “PROCESSIONS is a great opportunity to celebrate the centenary of some women getting the vote, an important milestone in our country’s history. As we mark this anniversary and while we have come a long way since 1918, this event also offers an occasion for us all to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that still lie ahead.

“Equality for women is at the heart of the Scottish Government’s vision for an equal Scotland and our Programme for Government set out our ambitions, including legislating for gender balance on public sector boards, creating a new Advisory Council on Women and Girls, and piloting a returners project to help women back in to the workplace after a career break.

“Our goal for all women and girls – in Scotland and around the world – is that they have a fair chance to succeed in life, no matter their gender.”

Participants take part in the procession. Picture: Ian Georgeson

A large group of supporters march together. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

A woman carruies a "Courage calls for Courage Everywhere" banner. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)