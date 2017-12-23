Christmas at the Botanics cancelled due to high winds

Have your say

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s special Christmas event has been cancelled because of the wind.

Senior figures at RBGE said tickets to Christmas at the Botanics - which was due to take place on Saturday evening - would still be valid on December 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, with visitors asked to present entry documents on arrival.

READ MORE: Two injured on Nicholson Street as debris falls from roof

Christmas at the Botanics is RBGE’s flagship festive event - a one-mile illuminated trail that winds its way through the world-famous attraction.

Those who are unable to attend the event at another time are asked to contact their original ticket provider to receive a refund.

For more information on the cancellation and what to do next, visit www.rbge.org.uk.