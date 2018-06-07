Is the House of Fraser Jenners store set to close?

It was revealed this morning that a host of House of Fraser stores across the UK.

Indeed, it was revealed that Edinburgh’s Fraser store in the West End is set to close as part of a restructuring proposal.

The House of Jenners store is set to remain open despite House of Fraser closures.

In total, over 6,000 jobs are at risk in the UK, with the Capital’s store will be the only Scottish store closing in with their office in Glasgow to relocate.

Frank Slevin, chairman of House of Fraser, said: “The retail industry is undergoing fundamental change and House of Fraser urgently needs to adapt to this fast-changing landscape in order to give it a future and allow it to thrive. “Our legacy store estate has created an unsustainable cost base, which without restructuring, presents an existential threat to the business. “So whilst closing stores is a very difficult decision, especially given the length of relationship House of Fraser has with all its locations, there should be no doubt that it is absolutely necessary if we are to continue to trade and be competitive.”

Despite the West End store being earmarked for closure, it is understood that Jenners will remain open and serving as a House of Fraser.

Earlier this year we reported that Jenners had been sold woth Danish billionaire property magnate Anders Povlsen reportedly having bought the landmark Jenners building on Princes Street for more than £50 million.