Kayaker with dislocated shoulder rescued off East Lothian coast

A kayaker with a dislocated shoulder was rescued off the coast of Dunbar yesterday evening.

A distress call was put out at around 8:15pm last night with two lifeboats rushing to the man’s rescue about a mile offshore of Dunbar in East Lothian.

The injured man and his female companion, both in their 40s, were located by the crew of the Jimmy Miff, north east of the harbour by 8:30pm.

Crew found the man in the water lying over his kayak. They said it was clear he was suffering from an injury, understood to be a dislocated shoulder.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital after arriving at the harbour.

His female companion made her own way back to the harbour by kayak.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE