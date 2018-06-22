Large paint spillage holds up traffic at South Gyle Crescent

THIS was the moment a trio of workmen spilled litres of white paint on to the roadway at busy South Gyle Crescent.

The incident occurred at around 1pm this afternoon at the junction with Marnin Way at West Edinburgh Business Park.

Passerby Andrew Clark spotted the unfortunate scene and managed to snap a picture.

His image shows three workmen attempting to clear up the mess. An unmarked white van is parked over the carriageway, presumably to prevent oncoming cars from driving into the spillage.

On the pavement more than a dozen large tubs of white paint can be seen, some of them clearly having burst open.

Andrew Clark described the scene: “There was a lot of it but they seemed to be quick and responsible in clearing it up.

“They set the van up on the road so that no cars got caught up in it and there was still room for pedestrians to get by.

“It was obviously attracting a fair bit of attention though.”

The incident will have caused traffic disruption in the west of the city, adding to the delays brought on by at least three road collisions this afternoon as well as the hundreds of vehicles travelling towards the Royal Highland Show.

City of Edinburgh Council have been contacted for comment.

