Annandale Street incident: What we know so far

Annandale Street has been closed off by Police after the discovery of a suspicious item. Here’s what we know so far about this ongoing incident:

•Police officers have sealed off part of a street in Edinburgh after a “suspicious item” was found near Annandale mosque.

•The alarm was raised at about 11:50 after the discovery of a “suspicious item” near Annandale mosque.

•Police have sealed of the area and established a cordon, while asking members of the public to stay away.

•Bomb disposal experts from the Royal Logistic Corps are on the scene and have deployed a robotic vehicle to examine the object.

•Eyewitnesses said local hom,es had been evacuated and a funeral due to take place at the Mosque was postponed.

•Another witness said police had expanded the cordon to a wider area after the arrival of the bomb disposal team.