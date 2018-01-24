Flood barriers for Edinburgh’s Water of Leith finished

Have your say

The second phase of a multi-million scheme to stop the Water of Leith from flooding vulnerable homes has been completed.

Pupils from Roseburn Primary School joined Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, yesterday to cut the ribbon on a new bridge across the river.

The scheme’s second phase has been under construction since July 2016. It covers 1.2km of flood defences between Murrayfield and Roseburn.

Improvements include new flood defence walls, embankments and flood gates, as well as new bridges at Baird Drive and Saughtonhall Avenue.