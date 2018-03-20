In pictures: The changing face of Edinburgh’s Leith Walk

It’s one of the capital’s most vibrant areas and has quite rightly been dubbed as one of the hippest places to live in the UK, but how much has Leith Walk tranformed over the last decade?

A lot has changed with the ongoing regeneration of Leith and while many iconic venues such as Robbie’s Bar and Victoria still standing the test of time, there are many other much loved Leith Walk boozers and shops which are gone but by no means forgotten.

Here, we take a look at how much Leith Walk has changed over the past 10 years.

