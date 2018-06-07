Let’s Spend the Night Together: How you can still see Rolling Stones in Edinburgh

Almost two decades since their last visit to the capital, the Rolling Stones are finally heading back to Edinburgh with the promise of one hell of a rock n’ roll party this weekend.

But as anticipation rises ahead of Saturday’s huge gig, tickets for the rock septuagenarians’ show at Murrayfield are still available.

Despite touts trying to flog tickets for four times their face value online, official tickets are still available in every section of the stadium from the wrinkly rockers’ own website.

Tickets range from £59.95 in the upper tier all the way to £249.95 in the premium golden circle, where you’ll be able to see every wrinkle on Mick Jagger’s time-worn face.

General admission tickets, which are still available, will set you back £89.95 each, plus a £10.50 service charge, meaning a pair will cost a total of £200.90 to see the legendary rockers.

Single tickets are only available in two sections of the stadium - lower tier C and B.

It comes after the Evening News revealed this week that touts are selling tickets for up to four times their face value.

We found one pair in the upper west stand for sale on eBay for £823.95 - despite being freely available for £179.50 on the official site.

But although visitors can avoid paying rip off prices for tickets, many may have to pay an arm and a leg for a hotel.

Scores of hotels across the city have raised their prices in anticipation of a fan influx, with many increasing prices for single and double rooms by hundreds of pounds.

The cheapest price available for a single room at the Raddison Blu Hotel on the Royal Mile at time of writing was £507, more than 67 per cent higher than the lowest figure available for the following Saturday.

Similarly, the west end’s Hampton Hotel was charging rooms upwards from £344, a 94 per cent difference from this Saturday to the following weekend.

Elsewhere, agencies were charging double the normal price for rooms in the Britannia Hotel and the Holiday Inn on Corstorphine Road.

It is not only hotels who have raised prices – Murrayfield Park Guest House, also on Corstorphine Road, said costs had inflated due to the overwhelming demand.

